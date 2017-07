A statewide manhunt is on for Shannon Richmond, who, investigators say, is armed and dangerous and may be making his way to Oklahoma City.

According to the Rogers County Sheriff's Office, Richmond beat and strangled his live-in girlfriend Tuesday morning in Chelsea.

Richmond’s criminal history dates back 25 years. Investigators said Richmond bound the victim with duct tape to a bed before leaving in her car.

He is thought to be driving a gray Kia with a tag number of 626-MPB.