USGS Says Oklahoma Earthquakes Becoming Less Frequent

2016 has been a busy year in terms of the number earthquakes in the state, second only to 2015.

This year, we've felt some of the strongest recorded in state history, including a record 5.8 magnitude quake in Pawnee in April.

Still, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a downward trend this year in the number of quakes. Scientists say Oklahomans rode out nearly two quakes a day compared to only four and a half a day from last year.

Additionally, researchers say Oklahoma has about a thirty percent chance of having a 5.0 or stronger earthquake next year.