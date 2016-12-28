USGS Says Oklahoma Earthquakes Becoming Less Frequent

Traffic is backed up after a crash involving a tractor-trailer blocks the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44.More >>
Traffic is backed up after a crash involving a tractor-trailer blocks the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44.More >>
Rain from our Sunday morning complex will continue to slowly dissipate through lunch time.More >>
Rain from our Sunday morning complex will continue to slowly dissipate through lunch time.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!