My 2 Cents: Joe Mixon's Apology

Lost in the busyness of the Christmas weekend, was a public apology from OU running back Joe Mixon.

I understood the strategy behind the release of the video of his knockout blow to a co-ed's face.

It was Friday, Dec. 16. People are already in weekend and holiday mode, and are paying less attention to the news, you reduce the fallout.

Conversely, setting up a news conference for Joe Mixon to apologize last Friday, Christmas Eve eve made no sense to me, a lot of people missed it.

I've watched it a couple of times.

The 20-year-old was soft-spoken, kept his eyes down, was at times emotional and offered apologies to his family, his teammates and coaches, and, most of all, Amelia Molitor.

"It really doesn't matter what she did that night. It's all on me. The reason why I'm in this position. I take full responsibility for what happened that night. It's never OK to hit a woman, never," Mixon said.

He thinks it would have been better if the video would have been released sooner.

Joe Mixon said the altercation haunts him to this day, that he has dreams about it, and knows he should have walked away.

A lot has been said here on My 2 Cents by me and you, it's important that Joe Mixon has his turn.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.