Surveillance Video Shows Thieves Steal Pickups From Lawn Company

Squared Away Lawns owner Chad McClain was spending time with family on Christmas when he had a hunch something was going on at his shop near Wilshire Boulevard and Rockwell Avenue.

"I started talking about my cameras and how I needed to check them more often," McClain said as he opened his phone to check the cameras.

That’s when he discovered thieves had stolen three of his five pickups: two 2015 Dodge Rams (containing large vinyl wraps of the company logo) and a 2005 Ford F-150 .

By this time, thieves had removed GPS tracking devices on two of the pickups.

McClain was able to track down one of the Dodge pickups. The thieves somehow missed that GPS tracker.

The tracker pinged to an auto shop near S.E. 44th and Interstate 35. McClain called police but arrived before officers could get there.

McClain blocked the gate with his vehicle. He then waved down a nearby police car.

Police found one of McClain's pickups there with most of its vinyl wrap removed. An employee of the auto shop was arrested at the scene for an outstanding warrant.

The auto shop owner told News 9 he had no idea the activity was occurring at his business and that employee has since been fired.

Oklahoma City police said they are still investigating the theft of the pickups.

The other 2015 Ram and the 2005 F-150 are still missing.

Surveillance video from the auto shop shows three to four thieves driving the stolen pickups on to the property, apparently trying to conceal the pickups in the parking lot, and later driving off in the stolen pickup -- after the vinyl wrap was removed.

Meanwhile, McClain’s security video revealed a masked man entering his business. The thief took a laptop, keys from the lockbox, and the F-150.

Six hours later, the thief returned with two men who drove off with the two Dodge Rams. A woman is also clearly visible in the surveillance video.

McClain is hopeful someone will recognize the suspects and his trucks will be recovered.

“I just hope people like this can find something to change their lives and to quit stealing from people, find a better way,” McClain said.

If you recognize the suspects call Oklahoma City's Crime Stoppers at (405) 235 -7300.