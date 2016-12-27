Thunder Win Fourth Straight Behind Another Westbrook Triple-Double

Russell Westbrook notched his 15th triple-double of the season as the Thunder went to Miami and knocked off the Heat, 106-94.

Westbrook finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists while tallying his triple-double in only 24 minutes of action, and now has seven this season in three quarters or less.

Triple-Doubles

Westbrook: 52 in 9 seasons

Heat franchise: 22 in 29 seasons pic.twitter.com/jqvk8ckccm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 28, 2016

Miami jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead, but the Heat weren’t on the high side for long. Westbrook began relentlessly attacking the rim, while Enes Kanter shredded in the post as the Thunder ripped off a 15-to-3 run to close the first quarter.

The big run built OKC’s lead up into double digits, but there was more to come.

After taking a short breather, Westbrook checked back into the game with the Thunder up 38-28, but the lead quickly blossomed. Westbrook assisted Jerami Grant for an and-1 layup, found Steven Adams who flipped in a floater, set up a Kanter basket then hit Adams again for alley-oop slam that he finished over the back of Heat center Hassan Whiteside. Throw in another Westbrook assist for a Grant and-1 and all the sudden OKC was up 51-29 after a 14-to-1 run in less than three minutes of game action.

Miami hung around in the second half, but were never able to slice the deficit to less than double digits as the Thunder has now won four consecutive games and four of its last six.

Kanter finished with 19 points and eight rebounds while Adams added 15 and eight of his own. Both Alex Abrines and Grant came off the bench to score 14 and 10 respectively.

Former Edmond Santa Fe standout, Josh Richardson, led the Heat in scoring with 22 points while James Johnson added 16.

The Thunder will be back in action on Thursday night in Memphis.