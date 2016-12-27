Law Officers Search For Rogers County Man Accused Of Domestic Assault

Law enforcement agencies across the state are looking for a man accused of strangling his girlfriend, leaving her unconscious.

Investigators in Rogers County said he is armed in dangerous.

Maj. Coy Jenkins said 44-year-old Shannon Richmond beat and strangled his live-in girlfriend Tuesday morning in Chelsea.

Richmond’s criminal history dates back 25 years.

Investigators said Richmond bound the victim with duct tape to a bed, before leaving in her car.

Investigators think Richmond might be heading toward the Oklahoma City area.

“We’re quite concerned about it,” said Jenkins. “Because while we’ve investigated it, it’s probably one of the more severe domestic violence situations we’ve responded to in a while.”

Richmond is thought to be driving a 2014 gray KIA. The tag number is 626-MPB.