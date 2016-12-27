Law Officers Search For Rogers County Man Accused Of Domestic As - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Law Officers Search For Rogers County Man Accused Of Domestic Assault

Posted: Updated:
Law enforcement agencies across the state are looking for a man accused of strangling his girlfriend, leaving her unconscious. Law enforcement agencies across the state are looking for a man accused of strangling his girlfriend, leaving her unconscious.
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Law enforcement agencies across the state are looking for a man accused of strangling his girlfriend, leaving her unconscious. 

Investigators in Rogers County said he is armed in dangerous. 

Maj. Coy Jenkins said 44-year-old Shannon Richmond beat and strangled his live-in girlfriend Tuesday morning in Chelsea. 

Richmond’s criminal history dates back 25 years. 

Investigators said Richmond bound the victim with duct tape to a bed, before leaving in her car. 

Investigators think Richmond might be heading toward the Oklahoma City area.

“We’re quite concerned about it,” said Jenkins. “Because while we’ve investigated it, it’s probably one of the more severe domestic violence situations we’ve responded to in a while.” 

Richmond is thought to be driving a 2014 gray KIA. The tag number is 626-MPB.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.