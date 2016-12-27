Two Teens Arrested, Accused Of Stealing, Wrecking Car

Two teenagers are in custody after they are accused of stealing a vehicle that led Norman police on a chase.

The victim, Alda Kelson-Johnson, said she went to work like any other day. It was around 5:45 a.m. when she parked her car and went inside. She’s a nursing aide at an assisted living home in Norman.

Kelson-Johnson's routine is to walk the third-shift employee to her car for safety reasons. It was only 20 minutes after she arrived when she realized something was wrong.

That’s when we noticed my car was missing,” Kelson-Johnson said.

She said just minutes earlier, they were inside and heard sirens racing down the street.

“Come to find out, those sirens we were hearing was them chasing my car,” Kelson-Johnson said.

According to the Norman Police Department, an officer noticed a vehicle driving with no headlights on and tried to make a traffic stop around 6 a.m. The driver failed to stop, so the pursuit began.

The SUV went down several miles toward Indian Point Road on Alameda and attempted to make a right. Instead of turning, the car started rolling over.

After rendering aid for minor injuries, the officer took two 16-year-old boys into custody.

“I was about to cry. We just got it in August and in order to get it, my husband had to take a loan against his retirement so I could have a vehicle,” said Kelson-Johnson.

She’s a busy working mom, now left with no car.

Kelson-Johnson’s friend and coworker, Holly Daniels, said this isn’t fair to a woman who dedicates her profession to helping others.