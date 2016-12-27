Metro Burglary Victim Upgrades Security After Break-In - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Metro Burglary Victim Upgrades Security After Break-In

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Packages stolen from porches and car break-ins are just some of the crimes caught on camera daily. Better surveillance technology is helping police nab criminals faster, but one victim says the best defense in a burglary has nothing to do with cameras.

Earlier this month, two thieves broke into Prismic Studios off S. Penn. Ave. and took two guitars.

“When they sold the guitars, they had to present IDs and that’s how they know who they are,” said Dano Harry who owns Prismic.

Harry’s camera caught the crime, but he says the video isn’t worth as much as having the serial numbers to what was taken.

“If I never had the serial numbers, I would have never gotten them back,” said Harry.

The musician has upgraded his alarm system because the line was cut by thieves and police were never notified when it sounded.

“It’s battery backed up,” added Harry.

No arrests have been made yet in the Prismic Studio burglary.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.