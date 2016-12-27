Metro Burglary Victim Upgrades Security After Break-In

Packages stolen from porches and car break-ins are just some of the crimes caught on camera daily. Better surveillance technology is helping police nab criminals faster, but one victim says the best defense in a burglary has nothing to do with cameras.

Earlier this month, two thieves broke into Prismic Studios off S. Penn. Ave. and took two guitars.

“When they sold the guitars, they had to present IDs and that’s how they know who they are,” said Dano Harry who owns Prismic.

Harry’s camera caught the crime, but he says the video isn’t worth as much as having the serial numbers to what was taken.

“If I never had the serial numbers, I would have never gotten them back,” said Harry.

The musician has upgraded his alarm system because the line was cut by thieves and police were never notified when it sounded.

“It’s battery backed up,” added Harry.

No arrests have been made yet in the Prismic Studio burglary.