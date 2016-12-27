Wind To Pick Up Overnight In OKC Metro

A few clouds will move in Tuesday night and our wind will pick up between about 10 to 15 mph overnight. This will play a role in keeping temperatures from falling too far. We drop to the upper 30s in the metro.
We're looking for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. Temperatures will climb to the low 60s. A cold front will come through late day Wednesday bringing a slight chance of rain to southeast Oklahoma. Highs fall to the low 50s on Thursday.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.