Wind To Pick Up Overnight In OKC Metro

A few clouds will move in Tuesday night and our wind will pick up between about 10 to 15 mph overnight. This will play a role in keeping temperatures from falling too far. We drop to the upper 30s in the metro.

We're looking for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. Temperatures will climb to the low 60s. A cold front will come through late day Wednesday bringing a slight chance of rain to southeast Oklahoma. Highs fall to the low 50s on Thursday.