Police: Victim In NW OKC Double Shooting Wanted For Murder In MW

NEWS

Police: Victim In NW OKC Double Shooting Wanted For Murder In MWC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police say one of the victims in Tuesday's NW OKC double shooting is a suspect in a Midwest City murder investigation.

Officers were called out to the scene at the Sonterra apartment complex, located in the 800 block of Greenvale Rd., near NW 10th St. and N. Rockwell Ave. around 1:30 p.m. Authorities say officers found two victims shot in the parking lot at the complex. Both victims were transported from the scene to a local hospital.

Police have identified one of the victims as 20-year-old Mosi Dennis. Authorities said he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but will be booked into jail after he is released from the hospital on an outstanding warrant for murder out of Midwest City.

The second victim has been identified as 37-year-old Mosi Davis. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

According to reports, police are searching the area for four black males wearing black hoodies, in connection with this shooting. AirOne and K9 units are assisting in the search.

Stacy Allen and her family live in the apartment complex. She said her kids were outside playing right before the shooting happened.

“They were running around the apartments. What if one of the bullets hit my kids? That’s scary to think about,” she told News 9.

Investigators think Dennis shot and killed 51-year-old Kenneth Walker in a Midwest City home during an armed robbery in July 2015.

Three people have since been convicted in connection to the crimes.

