Two-Vehicle Crash Sparks Grass Fire, Slows Traffic On NB I-35

A two-vehicle crash on the northbound side of I-35 in Moore sparked a grass fire and caused traffic issues, Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened along NB I-35 near SW 16th St. When crews arrived on scene they spotted two vans on the shoulder of the interstate, one of which was engulfed in flames. The fire then spread to the grass and advanced toward some homes close to the highway, burning fences. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Firefighters worked quickly and controlled the flames before they could spread too far. No homes were damaged.

Crews shut down one lane of the highway while firefighters worked to get a handle on the flames.

