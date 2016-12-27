Noble Man Found After Silver Alert

Noble Police issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Billy Owens who was last seen near N 60th and Etowah.

Police describe Owens is a white male with green eyes and white hair who was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt and khaki pants.

They're looking for a tan 2000 Ford F150 with the license plate 707LVZ.

Police say Owens has dementia.

UPDATE: Owens has been found unharmed.