Noble Man Found After Silver Alert - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Noble Man Found After Silver Alert

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
NOBLE, Oklahoma -

Noble Police issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Billy Owens who was last seen near N 60th and Etowah.

Police describe Owens is a white male with green eyes and white hair who was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt and khaki pants.

They're looking for a tan 2000 Ford F150 with the license plate 707LVZ.

Police say Owens has dementia.

UPDATE: Owens has been found unharmed.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.