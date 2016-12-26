Hot Honey Ham and Cheese Breakfast Biscuits - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Hot Honey Ham and Cheese Breakfast Biscuits

  • 1 ham steak, finely diced 
  • 1 tablespoon onion, minced  
  • 3 tablespoon Braum's unsalted butter 
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 8 large refrigerated biscuit dough, any variety 
  • 8 Swiss cheese slices
  1. Preheat oven to 375 and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Combine ham steak, minced onion, 1 tablespoon butter, and 2 tablespoons honey.
  3. Separate dough into16 biscuits, place 8 biscuits on an ungreased cookie sheet.
  4. Spoon 1 tablespoon mixture onto each biscuit.
  5. Fold each cheese slice into quarters and place on meat mixture, pressing slightly.
  6. Add another tablespoon of meat mixture.
  7. Press one of the remaining biscuits on top and repeat with each biscuit.
  8. Stretch the top biscuit a bit to cover if needed. No need to seal the edges.
  9. Melt the remaining butter and honey in a small bowl.
  10. Brush each biscuit with melted butter.
  11. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until golden brown.
  12. Remove from the oven and eat while the biscuits are warm!


