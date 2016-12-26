Warm, Pleasant Weather To Stick Around In Oklahoma

Skies will stay clear Monday night and, with a fairly light north wind, temperatures will drop to the low 30s.

Tuesday overall looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies and warmer than average temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 50s.

Wednesday looks even warmer with highs in the low 60s ahead of a cold front that will come through later in the day. Any chance for rain will be in southern and southeast Oklahoma.

