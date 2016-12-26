Warm, Pleasant Weather To Stick Around In Oklahoma

A small tornado briefly touched down near the town of Verden, Oklahoma, in Grady County.More >>
A small tornado briefly touched down near the town of Verden, Oklahoma, in Grady County.More >>
With state of Oklahoma trying to scrape together funds after a pair of deep budget deficits, new taxes, fees and the end to some give backs all start July 1.More >>
With state of Oklahoma trying to scrape together funds after a pair of deep budget deficits, new taxes, fees and the end to some give backs all start July 1.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.