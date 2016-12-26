Edmond Man, Accused Of Exposing Himself To 12-Year-Old, Free On Bond

An Edmond mother says she’s terrified after the 57-year old man who was charged with exposing himself to her young daughter in a local Walmart is freed on bond.

The mother says she’ll never forget her daughter’s screams.

"I was looking at something and the next thing I know she's screaming and crying with the most awful face I’ve ever seen. I've never seen her so terrified."

News 9 is not identifying the mother to protect her daughter’s identity. But she says her daughter told her the man exposed himself.

“She said, ‘Mom, he pulled his thing out.’ and about that time I freaked out. So I fly around the corner to him, see him zipping up his pants."

That man, 57-year-old Kenneth McManus, made a beeline for the parking lot.

"I chased him in circles all over the parking lot because he was trying to get away, but he didn't want to get in his car because he wasn't there by himself."

According to police, he was there with his wife. McManus was charged with two counts of indecent exposure and is free on $4,000 bond. News 9 went to his house to get his side of the story.

"Ok, um, no. I don't want to do any media. Please," McManus said as he answered the door.

McManus did tell police he was simply adjusting his pants, and this is all just a big misunderstanding. But the 12-year-old’s mother says she knows what she saw and she doesn’t believe McManus should be free.

"I’m just like terrified because I know he lives close by and he's out walking the streets to do it again," she said. "He needs to go to jail. For a long time. He doesn't need to get out."