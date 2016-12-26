Education Short On Good News In Middle Of Budget Hole - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Education Short On Good News In Middle Of Budget Hole

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The education crisis continues in Oklahoma as the state is scrambling to find more teachers.

According to the Associated Press, the state Board of Education has approved a record number of certificates for emergency teachers. In all, 1,082 certificates were approved this school year, up from 1,063 the year prior.

In total, an estimated 52,000 students are being taught by an emergency teacher. Education task force members believe one way to deal with the teacher shortage is to increase pay but that might be a tough sell as the state is in the middle of an estimated $900 million budget shortfall.

