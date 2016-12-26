ODOT Construction Ramps Up After New Year - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

ODOT Construction Ramps Up After New Year

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Christmas is over but the rest of holiday travel is still pretty busy with that an increased risk for emergencies.

AAA is expected to rescue 980,000 people over the 11-day holiday travel period. That's just a fraction of the more than 103 million people who are going to be travelling.

The year end holiday travel period ends January 2nd. That's just in time for “Act 2” of the Department of Transportation's Off Broadway 44 project. It's part of the expansion of the I-235/I-44 interchange, which is the most expensive ODOT project in history.

After the holidays, crews will begin work adding a lane to either side of the Broadway Extension between N 36th and N 50th.

