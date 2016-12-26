Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: December 25, 2016 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: December 25, 2016

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb recap Thunder-Timberwolves and look back at the best plays from OU and OSU this season.

- Russell Westbrook had 31 points and 15 assists to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-100 on Sunday night.

- Dean makes his Alamo Bowl pick.

- The Sooners gear up to face Auburn in the Sugar Bowl next week.

- The guys count down the Sooners Top 10 plays this season.

- The guys count down the Cowboys Top 10 plays this season.

- Play the Percentages

