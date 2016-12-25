Westbrook Has 31 points, Thunder Beat Timberwolves 112-100 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Westbrook Has 31 points, Thunder Beat Timberwolves 112-100

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Russell Westbrook had 31 points and 15 assists to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-100 on Sunday night.

Westbrook had 10 assists in the second half to help Oklahoma City take control, although he fell short of becoming the first Thunder player to score at least 40 points in four straight games.

Steven Adams scored 22 points and Enes Kanter added 20 points for the Thunder, who shot 51.2 percent while winning their third straight.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 26 points and Andrew Wiggins had 23 points for the Timberwolves. Minnesota had won three of five, including wins at Chicago and Atlanta.

Semaj Christon's 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer gave the Thunder a 57-53 lead.

Westbrook had 17 points at halftime, then made 4 for 6 shots and dished out five assists in the third quarter.

