Thunder Social Scene: Christmas Day Matchup With Wolves

Along with celebrating the holidays, Thunder fans get the chance to cheer on their team as OKC hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. Our Thunder Reporter, Steve McGehee, will be at the game tweeting out updates, so check in throughout to make sure you don't miss out on the action.

Well-done @okcthunder making it 11 of 15 wins and 5-2 on Christmas games. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 26, 2016

Game Over! Thunder 112 Timberwolves 100 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 26, 2016

MVP chants are out for Russ #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 26, 2016

Russ most assists on Christmas for active players (15) #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 26, 2016

It looks like Russ is having a Merry Christmas at the Peake, 29 points, 12 assists and 6 rebounds, Thunder up 104-88 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 26, 2016

If/When @okcthunder ultimately move Enes Kanter, they'd better get something special. Tremendous offense, teammate, citizen! @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 26, 2016

Thunder 86 Minnesota 75 after three, Russ-26pts, 4rebs, 10 assists #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 26, 2016

Adams and Russ up to 40pts. combined #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 26, 2016

Semaj hits 3 at buzzer, Thunder 57 Minnesota 53 Half #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 26, 2016

An X-Mas T for Russ... Bah hum bug #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 26, 2016

Kanter is rocking in the 2nd quarter, 8pts plus a sweet assist to Grant for the fancy two, OKC up 33-31 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 26, 2016

Minnesota 27 OKC 23 after Q1 Lauvergne hits two 3's late #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 26, 2016

The Sabonis Slam https://t.co/zmXE2xowVI — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) December 26, 2016

Roberson showing off that wingspan on that offensive rebound. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 26, 2016

Sabonis delivers a Christmas Jam and one News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 26, 2016

Oladipo signing away on Christmas Day #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/d92Ikkpn61 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 26, 2016