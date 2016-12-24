Freezing, Dense Fog Advisory In Effect For Central Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Freezing, Dense Fog Advisory In Effect For Central Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Freezing, Dense Fog Advisory in effect until noon Saturday for Central Oklahoma. Watch out for slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. 

Skies should become partly to mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 50's. Clouds and moisture increase from the south Saturday evening. Drizzle is possible in the evening into night.

Showers and storms are likely Sunday morning in Northwest OK. These storms will move from west to east across the state during the day. A few rumbles of thunder are possible but severe weather is not expected. It will be a warm and very windy Christmas!

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
