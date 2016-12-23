Edmond 10-Year-Old Determined To Bring Joy To Cancer Patients

Caity McCarty,10, wrote a long list for Christmas, but not a single item was for herself.

Caity McCarty,10, wrote a long list for Christmas, but not a single item was for herself. Instead, she wanted to helps girls who are battling cancer.

Caity’s letter read,

“This Christmas I would like to bring joy and happiness to girls with cancer. Little girls are more sensitive and have more emotions than boys, so I thought it would bring joy to the little girls way more than I can even imagine!

So my wish was to buy some American Girl Dolls, but the one’s with no hair, and maybe some extra things like cute ornaments and a small tree to hang them on, so they can put the tree by their bed, and also some slinky’s to stretch, some play-dough, peppermints, candy canes, chocolate, books that are so funny you want to read them over and over again, coloring books and other fun things you think are good and fun! But all that really matters are the dolls (dolls with no hair) and the candy canes.

That’s my Christmas wish!

It brings great joy to know others are joyful.

Caity McCarty”

She gave the letter to her mom, Carrie McCarty, who was brought to tears. “I’m so proud of her,” said Carrie, “If we can be inspired by a 10-year-old girl then so be it.”

Caity got her inspiration from a family friend, Jeni Bruns, who was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in May.

Jeni said, “Caity has just seen our journey since May. We’ve talked, we’ve laughed, we’ve spent time together.”

Then in November, Caity passed by a little girl who was battling cancer. That brief encounter made her want to start a project to help children who are fighting the fight.

Her family made it happen with the help of some donations. Six large gift bags almost the size of Caity were delivered to six girls at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

The most important present inside, according to Caity, “An American Girl Doll, except they were the ones that didn’t have any hair especially made for them.”

Caity wants these girls to have a toy they can cherish for the rest of their lives. And for the future, she wants her project to continue beyond Christmas and bring joy to these children year-round.