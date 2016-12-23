Westbrook's 14th Triple-Double Powers Thunder Past Boston

Russell Westbrook recorded his 14th triple-double of the season as the Thunder beat the Celtics 117-112 inside the TD Garden in Boston.

After trailing 104-100 with 3:36 left in the game, Oklahoma City closed the game on a 17-to-8 run to knock off the Celtics for the second time this season.

While the Thunder’s offense was clicking to close the game, OKC struggled out of the gates and trailed by as many as 11 points early in the first half. But for the second consecutive game a rookie saved the day for the Thunder.

Against the Pelicans it was Alex Abrines who caught fire, but in the first half against Boston it was Domantas Sabonis’s turn. The Gonzaga product was lights out throughout the first two quarters and totaled a career-high 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting in the first half.

Sabonis brought the Thunder back in the game, but Westbrook ferociously led a 12-to-4 Thunder run to close the first half as OKC took a four-point lead into halftime.

The Thunder continued its stellar play in the third quarter and led by nine points entering the fourth, but Boston point guard Isaiah Thomas took over the game. Whether he was finishing at the rim, or knocking down a 3-pointer, Thomas scored the first 12 points of the fourth quarter for the Celtics as Boston swiped back the momentum of the game.

But with the Thunder’s backs against the wall, it was Westbrook who completely took over the game.

Westbrook finished two and-1 layups to put OKC up 107-104 then proceeded to drain two tightly contested 3-pointers to put the Thunder up six with 46 seconds left while silencing the Boston crowd.

Westbrook finished with 45 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists while he’s now scored at least 40 points in three consecutive games. Sabonis and Enes Kanter each added 20 points while Steven Adams contributed eight points and 11 rebounds.

Thomas led the Celtics with 34 points and 10 assists while Al Horford scored 23.

The Thunder will be back in action on Christmas Day when it hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves.