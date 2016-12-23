Reports: Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack On Flight To Los Angeles

Carrie Fisher suffered a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles amidst her book tour, according to multiple reports.

The veteran “Star Wars” actress reportedly went into cardiac arrest on her flight while other people on board administered CPR, according to TMZ.

While not confirming the passenger was Fisher, an airport police official told ET, “Airport police officers responded to an incident at 12:15pm at Terminal 7 regarding a female victim who went into cardiac arrest. When police arrived, LAFD was already performing CPR on the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.”

The actress has also been open about her past struggles with drug and alcohol abuse, as well as mental illness. In 2013, she was hospitalized due to an incident relating to her bipolar disorder.

In Fisher’s latest book is “The Princess Diarist,” but perhaps her most well-known book was 1987’s “Postcards from the Edge,” a semi-autobiographical novel that was adapted into a film of the same name. Her most recent movie was “The Force Awakens,” and she is set to appear in “Star Wars: Episode VIII” in 2017.

Fisher is the daughter of Debbie Reynolds, and her own daughter, Billie Lourd, is an actress on “Scream Queens.”

© 2016 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.