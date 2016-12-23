Dean's Immediate Thoughts Following Joe Mixon's News Conference

Here are my immediate thoughts following Joe Mixon’s press conference in Norman today. I discuss what I see as the prime subject matter, his sincerity and whether I believe he’ll play at OU beyond the bowl game. Thanks for checking in. And Merry Christmas!

Related: OU's Joe Mixon Talks With Media For First Time Since Video Release

No surprise 1st caller on WWLS says Mixon was not sincere. Wanted to talk Tyreke Hill & OSU handling. W many, Mixon has no chance. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 23, 2016

After hearing Mixon apology it's clear @OU_Football & everyone would've been better off if Mixon, Stoops & video release was in 2014. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 23, 2016