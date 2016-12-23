Dean's Immediate Thoughts Following Joe Mixon's News Conference

Suspended University of Oklahoma football player Will Sunderland turned himself in yesterday to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and posted bond on a felony burglary charge he was wanted for.More >>
OU sophomore safety Will Sunderland has been charged with felony burglary just days after a warrant was issued for his arrest for concealing stolen property.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder has exercised its team option for forward Jerami Grant, according to The Vertical.More >>
Kevin Durant took to the comment section on his YouTube page to commend Russell Westbrook on winning the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award.More >>
New head coach Mike Boynton and the Cowboys will face Florida State, Wichita State and others in the non-conference slate.More >>
