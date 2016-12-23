WATCH: OU's Joe Mixon Talks With Media For First Time Since Video Release

OU running back Joe Mixon spoke with the media on Friday afternoon for the first time since the release of the video showing he hit Amelia Moliter inside of Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe in the Summer of 2014. You can watch the video above, but here are some of the highlights:

Mixon: "I let a lot of people down." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) December 23, 2016

Mixon apologizes to Amelia Molitor, Coach Stoops and his mother — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) December 23, 2016

Joe Mixon apologizes to Moliter for hitting her #news9 pic.twitter.com/RXZuvw2m3z — Aaron Brilbeck (@AaronBrilbeck9) December 23, 2016

Mixon: "It's never okay to retaliate and hit a woman the way i did" — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) December 23, 2016

Mixon says his first year was difficult at OU and he added that the incident haunts him to this day. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) December 23, 2016

Mixon said the forgiveness from Coach Stoops and President Boren is part of the reason he decided to remain at OU — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) December 23, 2016

Mixon says he wishes the video would've come out sooner. Said it would've been best for everybody. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) December 23, 2016

Joe Mixon says he's never hit another woman #news9 pic.twitter.com/VynXicgjZV — Aaron Brilbeck (@AaronBrilbeck9) December 23, 2016

Mixon said the video still haunts him to this day. Says he dreams about it. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) December 23, 2016

Mixon: "I was young. Right now I'm 20 years old and I've grown up a lot." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) December 23, 2016

"I ask for your forgiveness " - Joe Mixon #news9 — Aaron Brilbeck (@AaronBrilbeck9) December 23, 2016

Mixon getting emotional when talking about how much his teammates mean to him. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) December 23, 2016

Mixon appears to choke up when speaking about his teammates. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) December 23, 2016

Mixon thanks his teammates for lifting his spirits. He says that he is willing to do anything for his teammates. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) December 23, 2016

Mixon says he takes full responsibility for what happened the night of the incident. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) December 23, 2016

Mixon says it doesn't matter what Amelia Molitor did that night. He says that it's all on him and that you should never hit a woman. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) December 23, 2016

Mixon says the second chance Coach Stoops gave him helped him grow a lot. Says he got to know a lot about himself. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) December 23, 2016

Mixon denies to answer whether or not he believes he deserved a second chance. Instead thanks Stoops and the school for the opportunity. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) December 23, 2016

Mixon says he's not worried about the NFL right now. Says he's committed to the team and not ready to make a decision. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) December 23, 2016

Mixon says he's not worried about the NFL right now. He's focused on the team and the Sugar Bowl. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) December 23, 2016

Mixon says that it "sucked" that he couldn't say much last year at the Orange Bowl. Says he was advised not to touch on certain things. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) December 23, 2016

Mixon said the parking ticket incident was a frustration issue. Says it was his first ticket. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) December 23, 2016

Mixon says he would like to reach out to Amelia Molitor — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) December 23, 2016

Mixon continues to apologize to Amelia Molitor. He says he hopes one day to could get a chance to apologize to her face to face. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) December 23, 2016

Mixon spoke and took questions for a little more than 25 minutes. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) December 23, 2016

After hearing Mixon apology it's clear @OU_Football & everyone would've been better off if Mixon, Stoops & video release was in 2014. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 23, 2016