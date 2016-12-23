Dems To Respond To Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Colleague

Questions are flying about where your taxpayers dollars are going in light of allegations of a sexual harassment scandal and cover up at the capitol.

Now House Democrats firing off on social media on the case and they’re not happy about it.

State Representatives Jason Dunnington and Emily Virgin took to twitter to express their anger and concerns.

Using taxpayer funds to pay hush money in a sexual harassment case is abhorrent. Where is the outrage from House Republicans? #Crickets — Jason Dunnington (@jdunnington) December 22, 2016

Re harassment complaint, there are many questions still unanswered, chief among them being who approved this settlement? — Emily Virgin (@EmilyVirginOK) December 21, 2016

Oklahomans deserve to know how each and every tax dollar is being spent. This secret settlement flies in the face of transparency. — Emily Virgin (@EmilyVirginOK) December 21, 2016

The case centers around legislative assistant Hollie Bishop and state representative Dan Kirby of Tulsa. Kirby allegedly sexually harassed and then fired Bishop in 2015 after she rebuffed his advances.

12/21/16 Related Story: OK Rep. Accused Of Using State Funds To Settle Harassment Claim

News 9 obtained records which show payments were made last month with Bishop receiving a total $28,414.20 marked under "Legal Settlements." Her lawyers received $16,085.80 filed under housekeeping and cleaning supplies. All of it done before a lawsuit was filed and behind closed doors.

Democratic leader Scott Inman will hold a press conference to discuss the issue this morning at 10:30. News 9 will be there.