Dems To Respond To Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Colleague

Rep. Dan Kirby (R- Tulsa) Rep. Dan Kirby (R- Tulsa)
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Questions are flying about where your taxpayers dollars are going in light of allegations of a sexual harassment scandal and cover up at the capitol.

Now House Democrats firing off on social media on the case and they’re not happy about it.

State Representatives Jason Dunnington and Emily Virgin took to twitter to express their anger and concerns.

The case centers around legislative assistant Hollie Bishop and state representative Dan Kirby of Tulsa. Kirby allegedly sexually harassed and then fired Bishop in 2015 after she rebuffed his advances.

News 9 obtained records which show payments were made last month with Bishop receiving a total $28,414.20 marked under "Legal Settlements." Her lawyers received $16,085.80 filed under housekeeping and cleaning supplies. All of it done before a lawsuit was filed and behind closed doors.

Democratic leader Scott Inman will hold a press conference to discuss the issue this morning at 10:30. News 9 will be there.

