OKC Animal Shelter Extending Hours For Holiday Adoptions

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is opening their doors until midnight tonight in hopes of helping homeless pets find a family for the holidays.

There are dozens wonderful dogs and cats in the shelter just waiting for someone to take them home.

The shelter says throughout the year puppies and kittens are the first to go, and much of the time the grown or older animals get overlooked but oftentimes they make the best companions.

Through midnight, the adoption fees for all cats and dogs will be $30, which is half the regular fee. All cats 6 months or older will be free.

If you're in the market for a larger or maybe even a farm animal, they have them too. There is a horse and a pig up for adoption at a higher rate.