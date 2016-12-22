OKC Police Officer, Wife Revisit Home Destroyed In Fire

“We're often on the other side of the call, not this side of the call. It's just territory we're not familiar with,” Oklahoma City Police Officer Steve Spencer said standing in front of the scorched remains of his home.

It was a difficult day on Thursday for Spencer and his wife Tisha, coming back to what's left of their home.

“Things that you never even think about and all of a sudden that's your life,” Steve said.

The call came into the Oklahoma City Fire Department late Tuesday night, while Steve was on duty in Bricktown. He got a call from his son about the fire and left as fast as he could.

“I found my son out here hiding. He was pretty visibly shaken. I think it really scared him,” Steve said.

In the meantime, Tisha, who works as an EMT, was teaching at OSU when she got the call.

“I need new breaks on my car because I drove so fast from OSU to here just because I was so scared,” Tisha said as her voice broke with emotion.

Investigators say the fire was started after some faulty wiring in the attic and made its way into Spencer's son's bedroom, eventually engulfing most of the house. It's unclear if anything will be recovered.

Steve and Tisha have only been married for three months and had been planning to start a new life together. They say this is going to make times ahead hard. But at least no one was hurt and they still have each other to get through the holidays.

“You can choose to look at what you've lost or you can chose to look at what you still have and I just thank God that my son's ok and that we have each other and we'll get through it,” Steve said.

Donations are being accepted for the Spencers. They can be sent to the Fraternal Order of Police lodge #123.