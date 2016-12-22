Christmas Ornaments Selling For OK River Foundation Fundraiser

Regulators in California took a pivotal step on Monday toward becoming the first state to require the popular weed killer Roundup to come with a label warning that it’s known to cause cancer.More >>
Regulators in California took a pivotal step on Monday toward becoming the first state to require the popular weed killer Roundup to come with a label warning that it’s known to cause cancer.More >>
In just a few hours, the director of the Department of Corrections will release details on what he calls a prisoner population crisis.More >>
In just a few hours, the director of the Department of Corrections will release details on what he calls a prisoner population crisis.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.