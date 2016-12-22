Garvin Co. Teen Charged With Murder In Cousin's Death

A Garvin County 15-year old is under arrest, charged with killing his own cousin with a shotgun Wednesday night.

Police say the victim's body was found in an outbuilding at a home on East County Road 1728. The suspect's mother called 911 but police believe she may have lied to dispatchers.

The woman, who identified herself to dispatchers as Desiree Wright, said, her kids were in the outbuilding when the victim, 23-year old Allen Counts, fell to the ground in a pool of blood.

"They were having a good old time and something ignited and Allen ain’t [sic] speaking and he ain’t [sic] moving and I need help.” Wright told dispatchers, "They came and got me, and I dragged him away towards the fire and was talking to him, and he's got a hole in his head and he isn’t speaking and he isn’t breathing."

Then, Wright told the dispatcher the people in the out-building were cleaning up, and one may have thrown a shotgun shell into a fireplace.

"They were picking up stuff from the floor, I have rocks on the floor, it could have been a bullet or whatever when they threw it in or something ignited, and he's just laying on my ground,” she said.

Police say that just isn’t true.

"The information initially given to us turned out to not be the truth,” said Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes. “We were able to dispel that rather quickly due to the scene investigation."

Investigators questioned the four people at the house and determined the 15-year old, who we are not identifying because of his age, shot Counts, then someone hid the shotgun in a relatives’ attic.

The 15-year-old is being charged with first degree murder.