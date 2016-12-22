Taco Bueno Employees Forced Into Freezer During Robbery

Two armed suspects walked into Taco Bueno at 4416 SE 44th St. in Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

Surveillance video shows them wearing khaki pants, black jackets and red hoodies pulled over their heads. The suspects split up inside the store, each of them finding an employee. There were two people working at the time.

“Both of the employees were forced into the cooler,” said Officer Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

One victim told police he was patted down by the suspects who stole 100 dollars from his pocket. They continued to ask him about the safe while they were being held hostage inside the freezer.

He told police that a suspect said, “I’m about to shoot both of you if you don’t get the safe.”

That employee walked out of the freezer to walk the suspect to the money safe as a gun was pointed toward the back of his head.

The two got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and were seen fleeing toward South Sunnylane Road. There were no vehicles shown in the surveillance camera.

Police are asking anyone with information on the armed robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.