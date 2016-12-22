Police Honor Fallen Deputy's Family With Fundraiser

The community continues to rally around the family of a Logan County deputy who lost his life after suffering a heart attack on the job.

Jason Wright, 33, died in October. Since then thousands of dollars have poured in to help his wife and four kids, and now the Guthrie Police Department is chipping in through a rifle raffle.

Lindsay Wright said she has to be strong for her two girls and two boys, who range in age from two to 11. “I never expected to be a single parent,” she said, “but I really don’t feel single because I do have so much help.”

Since her husband's death, people from all over the country have sent in money and well wishes. Local churches gave the kids 12 days of Christmas baskets, and officers and deputies escorted them trick-or-treating just days after the tragedy.

“We never expect to lose a loved one, especially that young,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs of GPD. “It was so traumatic and so sudden to have happen, and as a whole the community has really come together to support them.”

Wright was driving his patrol car when the heart attack hit. His partner was able to pull the car over and get Wright airlifted to a hospital, but he died three days later.

Despite his being a sheriff's deputy, local police officers made it their duty to raise money for the family. They raffled off an AR-15, complete with ammo and a case. Hundreds of people bought tickets, contributing $3,720.

Wright said, “We’ve just been incredibly blessed, and I know God has a lot to do with it and just making sure we’re surrounded by all these great people, and I do credit a lot of it to my husband too for getting into law enforcement.”

Fittingly, a Guthrie policeman walked away the lucky winner. The Wrights say they will use this donation for everyday expenses. If you would like to donate money to the family, click here.