Teen Arrested For Garvin County Homicide

A 15-year-old Hennepin male was arrested late Thursday night on a murder complaint for the homicide of a 23-year-old male by Garvin County Sheriff's deputies.

The sheriff's office has confirmed the victim to be Allen Counts. They say Counts was killed by a shotgun wound to the head.

The victim and suspect were acquaintances and the victim was living with the suspect and his family.

Authorities say the shotgun they believe to have been used in the homicide was moved after the fact and found several miles away from the scene.

The suspect is currently being held at a state juvenile detention facility. He will remain there until his court date next week.