OKCPD Arrest Man After Early Morning Pursuit

One man was taken to the hospital this morning after a short chase from Oklahoma City Police.

Officers say the chase started as a routine traffic stop. The initial contact was made by police because the car matched the description of a car involved in a shots-fired call they received earlier.

The suspect, who police have now identified as Tori Crooks, lost control of his vehicle in a Circle K parking lot at I-40 and Meridian. During the chase, Crooks hit another vehicle as well as a fire hydrant. He fled the scene on foot but officers were quick to find him.

Crooks had to be taken to the hospital afterward for minor injuries. Police say he will be arrested when he's done there.

The driver of the second vehicle actually drove to the police station to report the collision. That driver did not suffer any injuries.

Two women were with the suspect at the time of chase but they won't be arrested.