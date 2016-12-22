Entire Town Of Stroud Without Power Overnight - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Entire Town Of Stroud Without Power Overnight

By Cole Poland, News9.com
STROUD, Oklahoma -

Stroud residents had a chilly night as the power went out throughout the whole town around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The police chief said a couple of power poles carrying main lines snapped, causing a small grass fire. The fire was put out easily.

Lincoln County Emergency Management (see above) reports the poles fell due to a car wreck. Power was restored around 4 a.m. Thursday.

