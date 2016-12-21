OU Hoops: Auburn Holds Off Sooners For 74-70 Win

OU sophomore safety Will Sunderland has been charged with felony burglary just days after a warrant was issued for his arrest for concealing stolen property.More >>
OU sophomore safety Will Sunderland has been charged with felony burglary just days after a warrant was issued for his arrest for concealing stolen property.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins gives his thoughts on Lincoln Riley taking over as the head football coach at Oklahoma.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins gives his thoughts on Lincoln Riley taking over as the head football coach at Oklahoma.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Russell Westbrook has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player, the league announced on Monday night at the first annual NBA Awards.More >>
Russell Westbrook has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player, the league announced on Monday night at the first annual NBA Awards.More >>
Victor Oladipo was crowned the "Dunk of the Year" winner at the inaugural NBA Awards show.More >>
Victor Oladipo was crowned the "Dunk of the Year" winner at the inaugural NBA Awards show.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Andre Roberson was named to the 2016-17 NBA All-Defensive Second Team, it was announced today by the NBA.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Andre Roberson was named to the 2016-17 NBA All-Defensive Second Team, it was announced today by the NBA.More >>
Westbrook became the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for a season and won his second scoring title.More >>
Westbrook became the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for a season and won his second scoring title.More >>