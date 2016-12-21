OU Hoops: Auburn Holds Off Sooners For 74-70 Win - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Hoops: Auburn Holds Off Sooners For 74-70 Win

By Associated Press
UNCASVILLE, Connecticut -

Jared Harper and T.J. Dunans each scored 21 points and Auburn beat Oklahoma 74-70 Wednesday in the Basketball Hall of Fame's Birth of Basketball showcase.

Freshman Mustapha Heron, playing in his home state of Connecticut, added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers, who are 9-2 for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

Freshman Jordan Shepherd had 13 points to lead Oklahoma (6-5) and Rashard Odomes added 12 points.

The Sooners were without leading scorer Jordan Woodard, who missed a game for the first time in his career after aggravating a leg injury in practice on Tuesday.

Auburn used a stifling defense to lead by 12 at halftime and stretched that to 17 early in the second half.

But Oklahoma held Auburn without a point for more than six minutes and used a 13-0 run to cut the deficit to 45-41.

A 3-point play by Dunans pushed the lead back to 58-46, before Oklahoma began chipping away again. Three free throws by Shepherd with 4.4 second left cut the lead back to four, but Auburn held on.

