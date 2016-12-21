Your 2 Cents: Joe Mixon's Punishment

Sooner Coach Bob Stoops told reporters today that two years ago he felt suspending running back Joe Mixon for one season for punching a woman was a significant and strong punishment.

But he added, that the environment has changed and if it happened now, Mixon would probably be kicked off the team.

Here's what you had to say about it:

Mike first, "It was wrong two years ago and it's wrong today! They made a lame call should have got rid of him two years ago."

Cynthia wonders, "Did Stoops see the video before handing Mixon his punishment or did he get the same story that the rest of us got that made it seem like it wasn't as bad as it actually was?"

He saw the video.

Marcus says sarcastically, "he got to redshirt a season at OU. Fantastic punishment."

Darrell writes, "They were hoping that the video would never be released and it probably wouldn't had not the Oklahoma Broadcasters Assoc. taken them to court"

But Tina echoes what a few others have said, "Kelly, let it go. You've pounded this until you have your pound of flesh and more. 2 1/2 years later and he's been punished."

The point is, Tina, even Coach Stoops seems uncertain about whether the punishment was fitting.

--

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.