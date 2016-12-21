Family Member Makes Plea To Public To Help Solve Killings - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Family Member Makes Plea To Public To Help Solve Killings

Posted: Updated:
An Oklahoma City man is asking for help in finding his father and brother's killer. The killings of his father, Pedros Banuelas Sr., and 14-year-old brother, Ricardo, remain unsolved. An Oklahoma City man is asking for help in finding his father and brother's killer. The killings of his father, Pedros Banuelas Sr., and 14-year-old brother, Ricardo, remain unsolved.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma City man is asking for help in finding his father and brother's killer.

The killings of his father, Pedros Banuelas Sr., and 14-year-old brother, Ricardo, remain unsolved.

On May 24, Pedros Banuelas Jr. returned to the home near SW 30 and Shartel Avenue to find his loved ones barely breathing.

His father was shot 15 times and died at the scene. Ricardo died at the hospital.

"I do not hold a grudge against the people who do this, if they would come and just turn themselves in," Banuelas said.

Banuelas does not understand why someone wanted to kill his family. He said the house had been ransacked but he is not sure if the killer took anything from the home.

"I can't believe it. I don't really feel like it really happened," said Banuelas.

Oklahoma City police does not have a motive or any suspects in the case.

A $1,000 reward is available through Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information is asked to call (405) 235-7300.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.