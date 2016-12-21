Family Member Makes Plea To Public To Help Solve Killings

An Oklahoma City man is asking for help in finding his father and brother's killer. The killings of his father, Pedros Banuelas Sr., and 14-year-old brother, Ricardo, remain unsolved.

On May 24, Pedros Banuelas Jr. returned to the home near SW 30 and Shartel Avenue to find his loved ones barely breathing.

His father was shot 15 times and died at the scene. Ricardo died at the hospital.

"I do not hold a grudge against the people who do this, if they would come and just turn themselves in," Banuelas said.

Banuelas does not understand why someone wanted to kill his family. He said the house had been ransacked but he is not sure if the killer took anything from the home.

"I can't believe it. I don't really feel like it really happened," said Banuelas.

Oklahoma City police does not have a motive or any suspects in the case.

A $1,000 reward is available through Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information is asked to call (405) 235-7300.