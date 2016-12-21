Local Charity Surprises OKC Family For Christmas

A single mother, who's also disabled, got an early Christmas surprise Wednesday night.

Roshunda Anderson, 28, and her 9-year-old daughter live in a northwest Oklahoma City apartment.

Anderson suffers from stage II multiple sclerosis. She said last week, a home healthcare worker stole her bank card and $250 in cash.

More than 60 members of "Ride Oklahoma Charities" showed up at Anderson's front door Wednesday night with presents and cash for Anderson and her daughter.

"It's a blessing. Nothing ever happened like this for me and my daughter," Anderson said.

News 9 reporter Aaron Brilbeck is a member of "Ride Oklahoma Charities," and helped organize the event.