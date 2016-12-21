Fire Heavily Damages Home Of Elderly Guthrie Couple

An elderly couple made it out safely Wednesday morning from a house fire in Logan County, but officials said their two puppies died in the fire.

Firefighters said the fire caused about $150,000 in damage.

Hoping to lift their spirits, Tommy and Ginger Patterson’s church family sang Christmas carols with them in a conference room at the hotel, where they're staying temporarily after the loss of their home. The Red Cross of Oklahoma assisted with the hotel.

Early Wednesday morning Tommy called 911 because fire officials said a wood-burning stove with a flue pipe in the back of the house was too close to their wooden porch and caught fire, and it spread from there.

Relatives worked on the home Wednesday afternoon.

Executive Pastor of the Community Church in Guthrie Jeff Mathews is heartbroken for the couple. Mathews said the Patterson’s are wonderful supporters of the church and have been attending for a long time.

The church has set up a disaster relief fund for the Patterson's and another church member victimized by a house fire earlier this week.

Any money donated will go straight to the victims who’ve lost so much right before Christmas.

“This is a difficult time of the year. They’re dealing with a lot of grief and a lot of struggle and so keeping them in prayer and also any support that could be given would be wonderful,” said Mathews.

Fire crews from Guthrie, Woodcrest, Sooner and Coyle responded. It took about 60 minutes to get the fire under control. Authorities said the fire was in between two ceilings in the home, which made it challenging to fight.