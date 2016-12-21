Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In NOLA

The Thunder is back in action tonight at 7:00 when it squares off with the Pelicans inside of the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Our Thunder Reporter, Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee), is in the building and will be tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to make sure you don't miss out on the action.

I think NOLA agrees with Abrines, five 3's so far #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 22, 2016

Thunder bench--44pts so far, OKC up 11 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 22, 2016

Hopefully not a trend in the 4th, OKC scored 34-29-24 in first 3 quarters #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 22, 2016

Thunder 87 Pelicans 84 after 3, Russ-31pts, Kanter & Adams next in line with 10 each #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 22, 2016

The fast break is working now, Thunder up 75-70 Russ-27pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 22, 2016

Quick timeout from Billy, Pelicans move in front 64-63 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 22, 2016

Thunder 63 Pelicans 58 Half, Russ scores 12 in 2Q, 27 pts from the bench. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 22, 2016

Russ doing work at the free throw line 7/8 shooting, Kanter is playing well 8pts, 7rebs OKC back in front 54-53 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 22, 2016

New Orleans on a 14-4 run #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 22, 2016

Thunder 34 Pelicans 28 after one, Christon with a couple of drive and scores to finish quarter. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 22, 2016

Roberson scores off a great pass from Adams, slashing Dre is the best, all the starters have scored for OKC. Thunder up 19-15 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 22, 2016

They flew in from Canada to watch Russ tonight and the Saints this weekend. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/woQdONAe82 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 22, 2016

Vic doing some light shooting on right wrist, encouraging to see #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/YufqMs75NI — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 21, 2016

The leading scorer in the NBA has arrived #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/J6jvSuoPab — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 21, 2016

Plastic wrap on wrist for Vic #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/5R40LSCw6j — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 21, 2016

Buddy Hield 2/3 from behind the arc last night, now shooting 52% from 3-land in December. OKC at Pelicans tonight #News9Thunder #Sooners — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 21, 2016