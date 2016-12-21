WATCH: Bob Stoops Talks With Media About Joe Mixon

OU head coach Bob Stoops spoke with the media on Wednesday for the first time since the Joe Mixon video was released. You can watch the video of the news conference above, but here are some highlights from what he had to say:

Stoops says that Mixon speaking publicly could "possibly" come soon. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) December 21, 2016

Stoops-I knew 2 1/2 yrs ago it would impact legacy but I believed at that time an 18-yr old should have chance to redeem himself. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

Stoops-Nixon has been really down as we knew he would be. We need to have Joe talk publicly. He wants to do that. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

Stoops says he's not sure how this incident will affect recruits. Says that the steps they've taken are a positive moving forward. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) December 21, 2016

Stoops says that Mixon hasn't decided yet if he'll declare for draft or come back to school yet #Sooners — News 9 (@NEWS9) December 21, 2016

Stoops says he understands criticism that #Mixon's punishment was tempered by his prospects as a football player. — News 9 (@NEWS9) December 21, 2016

Stoops says it has hurt that for legal reasons ppl haven't been able to see what Mixon is like. & hoped & expected video release then @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

Stoops-last couple of yrs we stopped recruiting couple kids with conduct issues. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

Stoops: OU expected #Mixon video to be released within a month of the incident. Never expected its release to be delayed 2+ years. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) December 21, 2016

Stoops cont'd....for those who find it unacceptable, i apologize, but I feel joe has moved ahead in a positive way & grown & matured. #NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

Stoops says that he believes Mixon has grown and matured since the incident #Sooners — News 9 (@NEWS9) December 21, 2016

Stoops on Mixon punishment: "two and a half years later it's fair to say it wasn't enough" #Sooners — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) December 21, 2016

...Stoops counted...on discipline Mixon: "what we came up w discipline wise 2 1/2 yrs ago was significant. Fault me if .... he might have.. — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

Stoops on Mixon: "It was a horrible and wrong reaction" #Sooners — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) December 21, 2016