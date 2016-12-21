Foster Mother Receives Help After Thieves Steal Christmas Presents

Christmas is returning for a metro foster mother whose home was broken into Sunday while she and her family were at church.

“It felt like a punch to the gut,” said Amber Swiggart about the broad day light burglary.

Thieves took televisions, a laptop and all the presents under the tree .

Fellow members at LifeChurch recognized Swiggart from Monday’s newscast and immediately began collection donations to give the family.

They raised about $1,000 for the single mother.

“This is so unexpected,” said Swiggart

Dustin Fisher who started a nonprofit that provides toys and train sets for children also saw what happened.

“I just felt immediately attached to the kids and wanted to help them,” said Fisher with Operation Christmas Train Set Foundation.

Fisher will deliver toys for Amber’s 9- and 3-year-old and her 8-week-old Wednesday night.