Police Searching For Suspects In SW OKC Armed Robbery

The search is on for two armed robbery suspects in Oklahoma City. Police say two men were caught on camera holding up the Union Market convenience store on the southwest side.

On surveillance, the two suspects walked into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15. It happened within seconds. The employee complied to the suspects’ demands and handed them cash. They made off with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. Both of the suspects fled the scene.

Police say thankfully no one was injured. While the surveillance video is not clear, police are hoping someone will recognize the clothes or the way the suspects moved to give them tips on who these two men may be.

Employees at the store are frightened after what happened.

Anyone with information on this armed robbery case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.