Fake Craigslist Deal Turns Into Armed Robbery In NW OKC

Investigators are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery near NW 122nd St. and N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City.

On Dec. 11, a man agreed to meet someone on Craigslist to exchange money for a game console and a laptop. The victim told police they agreed to meet at the 7-Eleven on the corner.

“When the suspect walked up to the vehicle, he had a big bag in his hand,” said Officer Megan Morgan.

Assuming it was electronics on the bag, the man let the stranger in his car. Police said one suspect got into the passenger side of the victim’s car.

“He actually presented a handgun and pointed it at the victim and demanded his personal belongings,” said Morgan.

Money, a wallet and a cell phone were stolen. The man got into the getaway car and sped off with an accomplice. Police are now trying to look for a black SUV that the suspects fled in.

According to police reports, they were able to trace the victim’s cell phone for a while, but later found it run over by vehicles in front of a home. Police are asking people to be wary when making exchanges on sites like Craigslist.

Some things to keep in mind:

Never got alone to an exchange

Do not meet at night or in the dark

Make sure other witnesses can see the transaction

Meet at a police or fire station. There are public parking lots out front of each division in Oklahoma City.

“It serves as a great deterrent and is also just a safe place,” said Morgan.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.