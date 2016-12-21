Clouds, Breezy North Wind To Drop Temperatures Overnight - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Clouds, Breezy North Wind To Drop Temperatures Overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A few clouds will be around Wednesday night and with a breezy north wind temperatures will fall the upper 20s overnight.

Clouds increase early Thursday holding temperatures back into the mid-40s in the afternoon. There is a chance for light rain Thursday afternoon and evening with light snow possible in the panhandle. 

We turn a little more seasonal on Friday with highs around 50 and a good chance of rain in the afternoon in the metro. Colder temperatures in northwest Oklahoma will allow for a light wintry mix.

