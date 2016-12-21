Outrageous Christmas Cookie and Cream Milkshake - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Outrageous Christmas Cookie and Cream Milkshake

Posted: Updated:

  • 2 large scoops Braum's Cookie and Cream Ice Cream (or your favorite flavor)
  • 3/4-1 cup milk
  • Braum's chocolate chip cookie
  • 2 tablespoons vanilla frosting
  • Assorted holiday candy coated milk chocolate pieces
  • Holiday lollipop
  • Holiday sprinkles
  • Whipped cream
  • Festive straw
  1. In a blender combine the ice cream and milk and blend till smooth.
  2. To prepare your outrageously fun milkshake glass, spread a coating of frosting around the top third of the glass.
  3. Press the candy-coated chocolate pieces in the frosting till all of the frosting is covered.
  4. Pour the prepared milkshake into the glass.
  5. Top with whipped cream.
  6. Sprinkle generously with sprinkles and decorate with the lollipop, ribbon candy and a festive straw.
  7. Cut a slit 1/2 into the chocolate chip cookie and set it on the rim of the glass!

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
