Crews Douse Wildfire East Of Amber - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Crews Douse Wildfire East Of Amber

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
GRADY COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Crews have extinguished a wildfire to the east of the town of Amber in Grady County.

Firefighters were called out to the scene in a rural area near County Rd. 1277 and County St. 2900. Crews from Amber, Chickasha, Mustang and Tuttle were called out to battle the blaze.

The fire apparently started at a barn in the area. An ember from the barn fire then spread to some tall grass and trees to the northeast and took off due to the dry conditions. The remote location of the fire, away from fire hydrants, forced crews to bring in water to fight the flames. In all about 20 acres of land burned.  

Besides the initial bar fire, no structures were damaged and no injuries have been reported.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.