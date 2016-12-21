Crews Douse Wildfire East Of Amber

Crews have extinguished a wildfire to the east of the town of Amber in Grady County.

Firefighters were called out to the scene in a rural area near County Rd. 1277 and County St. 2900. Crews from Amber, Chickasha, Mustang and Tuttle were called out to battle the blaze.

The fire apparently started at a barn in the area. An ember from the barn fire then spread to some tall grass and trees to the northeast and took off due to the dry conditions. The remote location of the fire, away from fire hydrants, forced crews to bring in water to fight the flames. In all about 20 acres of land burned.

Besides the initial bar fire, no structures were damaged and no injuries have been reported.