One suspect has been arrested after an overnight homicide in LeFlore County.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) were called into to assist the Poteau Police Department after a body was found in the 600 block of Page St.

Agents worked overnight, collecting evidence and other information, and were led to the suspect, Harlan Kelly.

Kelly was arrested and booked into the LeFlore County Jail on a complaint of First-Degree Murder.